ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.8%)
ASC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
ASL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.43%)
FCCL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.13%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.22%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.39%)
FNEL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
GGGL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.42%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
JSCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
KAPCO 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
MDTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.06%)
MLCF 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.27%)
NETSOL 84.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-2.59%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PAEL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
POWER 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
PTC 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.24%)
SNGP 36.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.55%)
TRG 96.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.03%)
UNITY 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.25%)
BR100 4,403 Decreased By -10 (-0.23%)
BR30 17,194 Decreased By -154.8 (-0.89%)
KSE100 43,289 Decreased By -106.8 (-0.25%)
KSE30 16,857 Decreased By -44.2 (-0.26%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Amazon driver died in bathroom sheltering from tornado with colleagues

Reuters 13 Dec 2021

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill: Amazon cargo driver Austin J. McEwen, 26, was an only child who loved to listen to rapper Mac Miller and hunt with his friends. He died trying to shelter from a powerful tornado in the bathroom at an Amazon.com warehouse on Friday night, according to a coworker.

Miller was one of six workers identified by police on Sunday who were killed when their plant in Edwardsville, Illinois, buckled under the force of the devastating tornado. A swath of tornadoes ripped through six U.S. states, leaving a trail of death and destruction at homes and businesses stretching more than 200 miles (322 km).

“He was my friend and he didn’t make it,” said coworker Brian Erdmann, who was on his way to make a delivery to the warehouse. “If I would have got back 45 minutes earlier, I probably would have been at the same place. I would have been right there with him.” The other Amazon workers identified as dead by the local coroner were Deandre S. Morrow, 28, of St. Louis, Missouri; Kevin D. Dickey, 62, of Carlyle, Illinois; Clayton Lynn Cope, 29, of Alton, Illinois; Etheria S. Hebb, 24, of St. Louis, Missouri; and Larry E. Virden, 46, of Collinsville, Illinois.

