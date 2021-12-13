‘Virtual Pakistan Export Gallery’ organised

KARACHI: Inauguration ceremony of “Virtual Pakistan Export Gallery” was organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Karachi. Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce & Investment launched the first Pakistan Export Gallery.

TDAP has developed this gallery to showcase Pakistani exportable items along with the list of their manufacturers and product details to the World. Dawood appreciated novel idea of Virtual Pakistan Export Gallery.

