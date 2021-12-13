ANL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.25%)
ASC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
ASL 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.02%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
BYCO 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
FCCL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.13%)
FFBL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.39%)
FNEL 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
GGGL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.59%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
JSCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
KAPCO 30.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
MDTL 2.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.54%)
MLCF 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.94%)
NETSOL 84.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.85%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PAEL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
POWER 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
PRL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PTC 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
SNGP 36.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.54%)
TELE 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.62%)
TRG 95.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.39%)
UNITY 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.66%)
BR100 4,411 Decreased By -1.9 (-0.04%)
BR30 17,245 Decreased By -103.8 (-0.6%)
KSE100 43,289 Decreased By -106.4 (-0.25%)
KSE30 16,839 Decreased By -61.9 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
‘Virtual Pakistan Export Gallery’ organised

Press Release 13 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Inauguration ceremony of “Virtual Pakistan Export Gallery” was organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Karachi. Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce & Investment launched the first Pakistan Export Gallery.

TDAP has developed this gallery to showcase Pakistani exportable items along with the list of their manufacturers and product details to the World. Dawood appreciated novel idea of Virtual Pakistan Export Gallery.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

