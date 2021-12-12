US natgas rises on expected colder weather

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures climbed almost 3% to a one-week high on Friday on forecasts for heating demand to rise in a couple of weeks with a seasonal cooling of the weather.

Traders noted that price rise occurred even though the weather was expected to remain milder than normal through late December. Front-month gas futures rose 11.1 cents, or 2.9%, to settle at $3.925 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Dec. 3.

The contract, however, was still down about 5% for the week after it plunged more than 11% on Monday, its biggest daily decline since January 2019. Last week, the contract dropped more than 24% in its biggest weekly decline since February 2014.

In recent months, global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes from the United States and elsewhere to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.

US futures jumped to a 12-year high in early October but have since pulled back because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production for winter. Overseas prices were currently trading about nine times higher than US futures.

Analysts have said European inventories were about 20% below normal for this time of year, compared with just 3% below normal in the United States.

Looking ahead, many analysts said mild weather expected in coming weeks will allow US utilities to leave enough gas in storage to cause stockpiles to reach above-normal levels by mid-December. That would be the first time storage would be at above-normal levels since April.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the US Lower 48 states has averaged 96.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, down from a monthly record of 96.5 bcfd in November.

Refinitiv projected average US gas demand, including exports, would drop from 116.9 bcfd this week to 110.5 bcfd next week with an unusual warming of the weather before rocketing to 121.8 bcfd in two weeks as temperatures turn seasonally colder.

The amount of gas flowing to US LNG export plants has averaged 11.8 bcfd so far in December now that the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc’s Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana is producing LNG. That compares to 11.4 bcfd in November and a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.

With gas prices around $34 per mmBtu in Europe and $35 in Asia, compared with about $4 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world would keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.

But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States only has the capacity to turn about 11.1 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the export plants is used to fuel equipment that produces the LNG.

Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get more when Venture Global LNG’s Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana starts producing LNG in test mode.