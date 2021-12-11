ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
Wheat flour: Punjab has over 2.8m MTs of stock

Recorder Report 11 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Dispelling the notion that the prices of wheat and wheat flour were likely to go up sharply due to limited supply available with the government, the Punjab Food Department on Friday claimed that at present it has a stock of over 2.8 million metric tons of the essential commodity which would be sufficient till April 2022.

According to a spokesperson, the food department was supplying 1,800,000 metric tons of wheat to flour mills across the province daily while 6,30,000 bags of subsidized flour were being supplied to the people from markets and shops across Punjab.

“Currently, we have a stock of over 2.8 million metric tons of wheat which would be sufficient for the province’s consumption till April 2022,” he said, adding that availability of wheat and wheat has been made possible in every part of the province and teams of the food department are keeping a close watch on the supply and demand of the daily essential commodity through an integrated monitoring system.

