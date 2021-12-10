ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
US oil may fall more; bounce from $62.43 over

Reuters 10 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may fall more into a range of $68.19-$68.99 per barrel, following the completion of a bounce from the Dec. 2 low of $62.43.

The bounce adopted a zigzag mode, consisting of three waves.

The equality of the wave a and the wave c exhibits the main characteristic of this wave pattern.

The drop on Thursday confirms the completion of the wave c and the zigzag. Resistance at $71.47, a break above which could lead to a gain into $72.39-$73.38 range.

An inverted head-and-shoulders suggests a target around $76.59, which has to be aborted. It will only be resumed when oil climbs above $73.38.

On the daily chart, the rise from the Dec. 2 low of $62.43 looks like a pullback towards an ascending trendline.

With this pullback ending around a resistance at $73.13, oil is expected to revisit the Dec. 2 low of $62.43 over the next one or two weeks.

A break above $73.13 could confirm the extension of the bounce towards $79.23.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

