NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
10 Dec 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (December 9, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
240,036,814 120,898,483 10,172,786,674 4,679,955,523
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 654,019,509 (816,548,220) (162,528,710)
Local Individuals 9,009,588,118 (9,265,000,807) (255,412,689)
Local Corporates 4,183,355,551 (3,765,414,152) 417,941,399
===============================================================================
