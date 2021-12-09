Shoaib made acting President, CEO of MCB Bank

KARACHI: Shoaib Mumtaz has been appointed acting President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MCB Bank Limited with effect from December 21, 2021.

According to a notice sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange Wednesday, the Board of Directors of the MCB Bank in its meeting held on December 8, 2021 has approved the appointment of Shoaib Mumtaz as acting president and CEO of the bank effective from December 21, 2021.

The existing term of three years of Imran Maqbool, as President and Chief Executive Officer of MCB Bank Limited will expire on December 20, 2021.

The Board has also placed on record its appreciation for valuable contribution and the services rendered by the outgoing President and CEO, Imran Maqbool on completion of his term on December 20, 2021 and wished him luck for his future endeavors.

