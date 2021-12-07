ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
ASC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
ASL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.35%)
FCCL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.63%)
FFBL 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.12%)
FFL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
FNEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.26%)
GGGL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.17%)
GGL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
JSCL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.09%)
KAPCO 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.79%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.65%)
MDTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.33%)
NETSOL 90.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.19%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PAEL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.79%)
POWER 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.06%)
PRL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.05%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.89%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
TRG 87.18 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (10.09%)
UNITY 21.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.5%)
BR100 4,473 Increased By ▲ 75 (1.71%)
BR30 17,594 Increased By ▲ 602.1 (3.54%)
KSE100 43,853 Increased By ▲ 572.7 (1.32%)
KSE30 17,006 Increased By ▲ 228.3 (1.36%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,784
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,393
23224hr
Sindh
476,958
Punjab
443,560
Balochistan
33,509
Islamabad
107,960
KPK
180,412
Oil climbs $2 on easing Omicron fears and Iran delay

Reuters 07 Dec 2021

LONDON: Oil prices rose $2 on Tuesday, extending the previous day's almost 5% rebound, as concerns over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on global fuel demand eased and Iran nuclear talks stalled, delaying the return of Iranian crude.

Brent crude futures were up $1.97, or 2.7%, at $75.05 a barrel by 1205 GMT, having registered a 4.6% gain on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up $2.25, or 3.2%, at $71.74, building on a 4.9% gain in the previous session.

Oil prices were pummelled last week by concerns that vaccines might be less effective against the Omicron variant, sparking fears that governments could impose fresh restrictions to curb its spread and hit global growth and oil demand.

However, a South African health official reported over the weekend that Omicron cases there had shown only mild symptoms. Also, the top US infectious disease official, Anthony Fauci, told CNN that "it does not look like there's a great degree of severity" so far.

Brent oil to rise towards $75.61; bottom pattern spotted

"The Fauci comments overnight saw more fast money returning to the long oil trade as markets started pricing a resumption of the global recovery and higher oil consumption," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

In another sign of confidence in oil demand, the world's top exporter, Saudi Arabia, raised monthly crude prices on Sunday.

That came after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, agreed to continue raising output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January despite the release of US strategic petroleum reserves.

Crude imports to top importer China also rebounded in November and a Reuters poll showed that US crude inventories are likely to have fallen for a second straight week last week.

Oil prices were also supported by delays to the return of Iranian oil, with indirect nuclear talks between the United States and Iran having hit stumbling blocks. Germany urged Iran on Monday to present realistic proposals in talks over its nuclear programme.

