Pakistan condemns firing of ballistic missile by Houthis towards Riyadh

Pakistan has strongly condemned the launch of ballistic missile by Houthis aimed at civilians and civilian infrastructure in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Foreign Office (FO) commended the successful interception of the ballistic missile by the Royal Saudi Air Defence that prevented loss of innocent lives.

The FO called for the immediate cessation of these attacks, saying that such attacks not only violate international law but also threaten peace and security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region.

"Pakistan reaffirms its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity," FO said.

Earlier, the official Saudi news agency SPA said that it had launched overnight air raids against targets in Yemen in retaliation for a ballistic missile fired by Huthi rebels, destroying the launch site in Sanaa.

"We have destroyed sites in Sanaa linked to ballistic missiles and drones," SPA tweeted.

It earlier said the Saudi army had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired at the kingdom by Huthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen.