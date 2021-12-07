ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
ASC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
ASL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.35%)
FCCL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.63%)
FFBL 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.12%)
FFL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
FNEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.26%)
GGGL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.17%)
GGL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
JSCL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.09%)
KAPCO 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.79%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.65%)
MDTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.33%)
NETSOL 90.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.19%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PAEL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.79%)
POWER 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.06%)
PRL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.05%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.89%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
TRG 87.18 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (10.09%)
UNITY 21.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.5%)
BR100 4,473 Increased By ▲ 75 (1.71%)
BR30 17,594 Increased By ▲ 602.1 (3.54%)
KSE100 43,764 Increased By ▲ 483.4 (1.12%)
KSE30 16,990 Increased By ▲ 212.1 (1.26%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,784
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,393
23224hr
Sindh
476,958
Punjab
443,560
Balochistan
33,509
Islamabad
107,960
KPK
180,412
Pakistan

Pakistan condemns firing of ballistic missile by Houthis towards Riyadh

  • FO calls for the immediate cessation of these attacks
BR Web Desk 07 Dec 2021

Pakistan has strongly condemned the launch of ballistic missile by Houthis aimed at civilians and civilian infrastructure in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Foreign Office (FO) commended the successful interception of the ballistic missile by the Royal Saudi Air Defence that prevented loss of innocent lives.

The FO called for the immediate cessation of these attacks, saying that such attacks not only violate international law but also threaten peace and security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region.

Saudi strikes Sanaa after Yemen Huthis fire missile: official media

"Pakistan reaffirms its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity," FO said.

Earlier, the official Saudi news agency SPA said that it had launched overnight air raids against targets in Yemen in retaliation for a ballistic missile fired by Huthi rebels, destroying the launch site in Sanaa.

"We have destroyed sites in Sanaa linked to ballistic missiles and drones," SPA tweeted.

It earlier said the Saudi army had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired at the kingdom by Huthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen.

