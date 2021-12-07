ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
ASC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
ASL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.35%)
FCCL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.63%)
FFBL 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.12%)
FFL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
FNEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.26%)
GGGL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.17%)
GGL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
JSCL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.09%)
KAPCO 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.79%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.65%)
MDTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.33%)
NETSOL 90.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.19%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PAEL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.79%)
POWER 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.06%)
PRL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.05%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.89%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
TRG 87.18 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (10.09%)
UNITY 21.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.5%)
BR100 4,473 Increased By ▲ 75 (1.71%)
BR30 17,594 Increased By ▲ 602.1 (3.54%)
KSE100 43,764 Increased By ▲ 483.4 (1.12%)
KSE30 16,990 Increased By ▲ 212.1 (1.26%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,784
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,393
23224hr
Sindh
476,958
Punjab
443,560
Balochistan
33,509
Islamabad
107,960
KPK
180,412
Australian shares rise as RBA holds rates, Omicron fears ease

Reuters 07 Dec 2021

Australian shares rose for a third session on Tuesday, following a decision by the central bank to leave interest rates on hold and as fears around the Omicron coronavirus variant eased after experts said the new strain would not be as dangerous as Delta.

The S&P/ASX 200 index settled 0.95% higher at 7,313.9, with energy and travel stocks leading gains. The benchmark had closed 0.05% higher on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left its cash rate at a record low, in line with market expectations, and stuck with its bond buying plans, but adjusted its policy statement to allow for a possible increase before 2023.

"The RBA is stuck pushing asset bubbles and hoping it doesn't go wrong. If the US Fed moves to faster tapering next week to prepare for multiple rate rises next year, the RBA will have to follow or face high inflation," said Mathan Somasundaram, chief executive officer at Deep Data Analytics.

Top US infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci said, in reference to the new coronavirus variant, "thus far it does not look like there's a great degree of severity to it."

Travel and tourism stocks rebounded after medical experts talked down the risk from the Omicron variant. Travel management firms Flight Centre Travel Group, Corporate Travel Management and Webjet gained between 2.8% and 5.4%, while carrier Qantas Airways added 5% in its best session since Nov. 8.

Energy stocks climbed 2.07% after oil prices rebounded nearly 5% overnight. Beach Energy Ltd was the top gainer with a rise of 4.27%, followed by Oil Search Ltd.

Papua New Guinea-focussed Oil Search advanced 3.53?% after its A$8.8 billion ($6.23 billion) buyout by Santos Ltd received overwhelming support from its shareholders.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely unchanged at 12,609.9.

Australian shares

