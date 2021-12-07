ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
ASC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
ASL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.35%)
FCCL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.63%)
FFBL 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.12%)
FFL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
FNEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.26%)
GGGL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.17%)
GGL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
JSCL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.09%)
KAPCO 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.79%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.65%)
MDTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.33%)
NETSOL 90.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.19%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PAEL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.79%)
POWER 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.06%)
PRL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.05%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.89%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
TRG 87.18 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (10.09%)
UNITY 21.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.5%)
BR100 4,494 Increased By ▲ 95.7 (2.18%)
BR30 17,562 Increased By ▲ 570 (3.35%)
KSE100 44,016 Increased By ▲ 735.1 (1.7%)
KSE30 17,118 Increased By ▲ 340.3 (2.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,784
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,393
23224hr
Sindh
476,958
Punjab
443,560
Balochistan
33,509
Islamabad
107,960
KPK
180,412
Australia dollar tepid ahead of RBA, Omicron risks remain

Reuters 07 Dec 2021

The Australian dollar edged lower on Tuesday ahead of a meeting of its central bank which was expected to leave interest rates at a record low, while investors weighed the potential fallout from the spreading Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The Aussie was down 0.1% at $0.7044 by 0008 GMT, but holding steady after losing 1.5% last week. It was still some way off its Oct. 29 quarterly peak of $0.755.

The US dollar gained overnight against safe havens such as the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc, joining a bounce in risky assets after health experts, including top US infectious disease official Anthony Fauci, said the Omicron variant appears mild.

Markets were spooked last week after the variant's spread led to fresh lockdowns in Europe and fanned fears of a hit to global economic growth.

The local market expected little action from the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) last monetary policy meeting this year, with rates seen unchanged at 0.1%. A Reuters poll last week showed economists expect a first rate hike in early 2023, though markets have fully priced in a hike as early as July next year.

Rising Omicron cases, chances of more aggressive central bank tightening in the United States, the RBA's likely dovish stance and broad greenback strength suggest further weakness lies ahead of the Aussie, strategists at Westpac said in a note.

"We have been arguing for weeks now that a move below the 0.7100 was coming. We would expect to see some support below 0.7000," they said.

Investors also await inflation data from the United States and China this week, with a readout from the world's largest economy of particular interest amid the Federal Reserve's hawkish signals about a speedier stimulus taper.

The New Zealand dollar inched 0.2% lower to $0.67435, after losing 1.2% last week. It has little in the way of support until $0.6700.

Three-year yields in Australian bonds were steady at 0.89% and 10-year yields were just off a two-month low at 1.605%.

Australian Dollar

