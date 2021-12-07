Cabinet likely to discuss ‘violence in garb of blasphemy’

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet, which is scheduled to meet on Tuesday (today), with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, is likely to discuss reasons behind violence under the garb of blasphemy in the country and recent incident of Sialkot which claimed the life of a Sri Lankan citizen who was working in a factory as manager.

The entire country is in a state of grief and shame over the death of a citizen of Pakistan’s close friend in the region, Sri Lanka. The country’s top political and military leadership has already condemned this killing.

Prime Minister has spoken to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapakasa to convey the Pakistani nation’s anger and shame to the people of Sri Lanka at the vigilante killing of Priyantha Diyawadana in Sialkot.

The Cabinet will deliberate on the update on interaction between the Convener of Cabinet Committee, Senator Shibli Faraz with the Technical Committee of Election Commission of Pakistan, in addition to political developments in the country, especially about PDM’s stance.

The country’s forex reserves position after receiving $3 billion from Saudi Arabia on very tough terms and conditions is also expected to be discussed besides new tax measures of Rs600 billion and other prior actions necessary to get the next tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

ATC sends 26 suspects on 15-day physical remand in Sialkot lynching case

The government is to present new revenue measures, reduction of Rs 200 billion in PSDP and other necessary actions before the National Assembly for approval.

Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives will give presentation on Key Economic Indicators (KPIs) whereas Ministry of National Food Security and Research will brief the Cabinet about agriculture sector’s performance in five major crops.

Cabinet will grant partial exemption from applicability of PPRA, rules 2004 for the import of urea fertilizer through Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP).

Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and National Heritage & Culture Division will give presentation on existing vacancies of CEOs/ MDs in Ministries/ Division and their attached departments.

The Cabinet is to grant aerial work licence class-1 (domestic and international) Sky Wings (Pvt.) Limited on the recommendations of Aviation Division.

Other agenda items to be considered by the Cabinet are as follows: (i) phase-II of the bound international evacuation/ humanitarian safe passage through land and air routes for vulnerable Afghans destined for third countries - Interior Division; (ii) Streamlining of visa regime-INGO Visa (Interior Division); (iii) preventive detention of suspect Umar Saeed Khan S/o Muhammad Saeed, a Pakistani National, under the Security Act of Pakistan Act, 1952; (iv) restart of appointment process for the post of CEO of Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco); (v) appointment of CEO, Tesco; (vi) revision of marketing fee of Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA); (vii) appointment of Director General (BS-21) Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) Karachi; (viii) OGRA’s annual report for the year 2019-20; (ix) ratification of decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation on November 22, 2021; (x) ratification of decisions taken by the ECC on November 22, 2021; and (xi) ratification of CCLC’s decision taken on December 2, 2021.

