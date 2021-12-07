KPRA to launch registration drive today

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority has announced to hold a three-day registration drive in Peshawar starting from today (Tuesday), which will continue till December 9.

On the directives of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Fayyaz Ali Shah teams from KPRA headquarters in Peshawar would setup mobile registration camps at various locations where anyone associated with services sector can visit and register their business with the Authority.

“We are conducting the registration drive to facilitate our people and to ease their job. Anyone associated with services sector can come and visit our mobile registration offices and get their businesses registered with the authority,” said Fayyaz Ali Shah in his message.

Teams of KPRA would be present at the mobile registration centres during the three days registration drive and anyone can easily come and seek help in registering their business or any other information relating to registration or tax filing with KPRA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021