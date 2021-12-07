Activities of Karachi Port

KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 173,269 tonnes of cargo comprising 125,725 tonnes of import cargo and 47,544 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Monday. The total import cargos of 125,725 tonnes comprised of 68,350 tonnes of containerised cargo; 11,808 tonnes of bulk cargo; 4,172 tonnes of soybean; 5,195 tonnes of wheat and 26,200 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 47,544 tonnes comprised of 31,624 tonnes of containerised cargo; 456 tonnes of bulk cargo; 15,087 tonnes of clinkers and 377 tonnes of rice. As many as 8,194 containers comprising of 5,446 containers of import and 2,748 containers of export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1,032 of 20’s and 1,928 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 279 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 639 of 20’s and 661 of 40’s loaded containers while 121 of 20’s and 333 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were eleven vessels namely Berlin Express, Talassa, M.T. Shalmar, Teera Bhum, Thorswind, Gulf Star, Flag Filia, Nikos P, Mol Generosity, Chemroute Oasisand CT Frontier have berth at Karachi Port. There were ten ships namely Apnoia, Northern Dexterity, Independent Spirit, Worldera 1, GSL Valeria, Xin Qing Dao, Thorswind, Berlin Express, Jui Hua and Nordmerkur have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021