ANL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.18%)
ASC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.17%)
ASL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.52%)
FCCL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFBL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
FFL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
GGGL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
GGL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
JSCL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3%)
KAPCO 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.85%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.86%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.6%)
NETSOL 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.34%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PAEL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
PRL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
TELE 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.56%)
TRG 79.19 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.59%)
WTL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,398 Increased By ▲ 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 16,992 Increased By ▲ 128.7 (0.76%)
KSE100 43,281 Increased By ▲ 47.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,777 Increased By ▲ 59.2 (0.35%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,777
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,161
33624hr
Sindh
476,830
Punjab
443,519
Balochistan
33,507
Islamabad
107,930
KPK
180,383
Sri Lankan shares rebound after Friday's selloff

Reuters 06 Dec 2021

Sri Lankan shares rose on Monday, after falling more than 2% in the previous session, helped by heavyweight industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index rose 0.42% to close at 11,034.41. The index had tumbled 2.35% on Friday as sentiment took a hit after the discovery of the first Omicron variant patient in the country.

Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings and LOLC Holdings were the top boosts to the index, gaining 6.2% and 2.6%, respectively.

The equity market's turnover was 6.74 billion rupees ($33.28 million), according to stock exchange data.

Sri Lankan shares end flat as financial losses offset industrial gains

Trading volume fell to about 253 million shares from 305.8 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, acquiring shares worth about 60.4 million rupees, as per exchange data.

Sri Lanka's top central bank official on Saturday said remittances have declined over the past six months, prompting authorities to examine if the sudden drop in foreign cash inflow was linked to the use of any illegal channels for transactions.

The island-nation reported 746 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 567,682, while deaths rose by 21 and the total death toll reached 14,461, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 63.13% of the country's population has been fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index Sri Lankan stock Sri Lankan GDP

