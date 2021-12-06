ANL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.18%)
ASC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.17%)
ASL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.52%)
FCCL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFBL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
FFL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
GGGL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
GGL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
JSCL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3%)
KAPCO 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.85%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.86%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.6%)
NETSOL 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.34%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PAEL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
PRL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
TELE 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.56%)
TRG 79.19 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.59%)
WTL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 17.84 (0.41%)
BR30 17,099 Increased By ▲ 235.58 (1.4%)
KSE100 43,228 Decreased By ▼ -4.77 (-0.01%)
KSE30 16,737 Increased By ▲ 19.01 (0.11%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,777
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,161
33624hr
0.78% positivity
Sindh
476,830
Punjab
443,519
Balochistan
33,507
Islamabad
107,930
KPK
180,383
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rain delays third day's play in Bangladesh-Pakistan Test

AFP 06 Dec 2021

DHAKA: Rain triggered by a weakened cyclone delayed the start of the third day's play in the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Dhaka on Monday.

Only 63.2 overs of play were possible over the first two days with Pakistan reaching 188-2 in their first innings, with skipper Babar Azam batting on 71 not out alongside Azhar Ali, 52 not out.

Taijul Islam picked both wickets to fall at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Pakistan lead the two-Test series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Chittagong by eight wickets.

Pakistan Babar Azam Bangladesh Azhar Ali Dhaka Rain delays third day'

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Rain delays third day's play in Bangladesh-Pakistan Test

Winter: power plants to get extra RLNG

Workers’ recruitment, skills verification plan: Pakistan, KSA sign two agreements

‘Corruption’: PM urged to take action against Commissioner IR

20 played principal role in ghastly Sialkot murder: IGP

Man who tried to save life of Sri Lankan to get Tamgha-e-Shujaat

Alibaba overhauls e-commerce businesses, names new CFO

India thrash top-ranked New Zealand to clinch Test series

Sialkot incident: Sri Lankan HC wants to have access to probe report

Body of ‘missing’ pilot instructor found in Lasbela

Read more stories