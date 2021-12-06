Man who tried to save life of Sri Lankan to get Tamgha-e-Shujaat

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sunday, announced Tamgha-i-Shujaat to Malik Adnan who tried to save the victim from the enraged mob in the Sri Lankan national lynching incident in Sialkot last week.

“On behalf of the nation, I want to salute moral courage and bravery of Malik Adnan, who tried his utmost to shelter and save Priyantha Diyawadana from the vigilante mob in Sialkot including endangering his own life by physically trying to shield victim. We will award him Tamgha-i-Shujaat,” the PM said in a tweet on Sunday.

Khan’s tweet referred to the incident involving lynching of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Diyawandana on Friday in a factory in Sialkot. According to reports, Diyawandana was serving as General Manager in Rajco Industries, a manufacturer of sports goods in Sialkot.

Hundreds of factory workers attacked the foreigner accusing him of removing and tearing down a poster that carried a religious inscription from a factory office wall. The horrifying footages that went viral on social media showed that the helpless victim was not only beaten to death but also set ablaze while some people in the mob took selfies with the burnt body and chanted slogans after this heinous act.

Adnan, a Production Manager in the same factory, was seen trying to save the victim by the mob. In different footages, he was seen taking the beating from the charged mob in bid to save the Sri Lankan national at the rooftop of Rajco Industries.

Although, he could not save the victim from the mob, Adnan’s bravery has been widely hailed by public circles. The lynching incident sent shockwaves worldwide including Pakistan where the government swung into action to take on the perpetrators.

Since then more than 100 people have been arrested including the main accused. The PM condemned what he described was the ‘horrific vigilante attack,’ announcing that he was overseeing the investigations and arrests were in process. “All those responsible shall be punished with full severity of law,” he tweeted Friday.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa tweeted on Saturday that he and people of Sri Lanka were “confident that PM will keep to his commitment to bring all those involved to justice.”

Also on Saturday, PM Khan spoke to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and assured him that the perpetrators behind the lynching incident would be “prosecuted with full severity of the law.”

Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has also directed: “support to civil administration to arrest perpetrators of this heinous crime and bring them to justice.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021