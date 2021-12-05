Six more primary suspects arrested in Sialkot lynching case

The Punjab police on Sunday arrested six more main culprits involved in the lynching of Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot.

The incident took place on Friday, where the workers of private entities attacked the export manager of a factory and burnt his body after murdering him.

The attackers had accused the Sri Lankan factory manager of blasphemy.

SL factory manager lynched and set on fire

Video footages that went viral on social media showed that the mob first brutally beat up the foreign national inside the factory and then dragged his corpse on the road and set it on fire.

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the “horrific vigilante attack” on the Sri Lankan man, calling it a “day of shame for Pakistan.

“I am overseeing the investigations and, let there be no mistake, all those responsible will be punished with the full severity of the law. Arrests are in progress,” he said in a Twitter post.

The Spokesman of the Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar said on Saturday that police had apprehended 118 people, including 13 major suspects of the Sialkot incident, by conducting more than 200 raids.

PM Imran condemns 'horrific' killing of Sri Lankan manager in Sialkot

While addressing a news conference along with IG Police Punjab on the Sialkot incident, Hasaan Khawar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar were personally monitoring the case. “Stern punishment would be ensured for all those involved in this brutality; no one is allowed to take the law into their own hands,” he said.

To a query, he stated that departmental inquiry is also being held to see at which time police reached the spot after receiving the first call and strict action would be taken in case of any delay or negligence. He assured the nation that impartial justice would be done.

Sri Lankan PM expresses shock, demands justice

On Saturday, Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa also expressed shock over the incident, urging his counterpart Imran Khan to bring all those involved in this brutal attack to justice.

In a tweet uploaded on Saturday, the Sri Lankan prime minister wrote: “Shocking to see the brutal and fatal attack on Priyantha Diyawadana by extremist mobs in Pakistan. My heart goes out to his wife and family. Sri Lanka and her people are confident that PM ImranKhanPTI will keep to his commitment to bring all those involved to justice.”