KP govt successfully attracting local, foreign investments

PESHAWAR: The investment friendly environment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is attracting foreign and local investments and growing the province as the land of opportunities. Beside, new investment, special focused is also being made on revival of the closed and sick industrial units. Beside, the revival of 124 units, construction work on 271 new units is also in progress across all economic zones, out of which 86 have already been operationalized. The revived units had generated over 3000 employments at the cost of Rs.2400 million.

The business community and officials are attributing the remarkable achievements to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Abdul Karim Khan, Secretary Industries, Hamayun Khan and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak. On the directives and guidelines of the Chief Minister, the management of the company is following a highly business friendly policy and has converted all estate offices to Industrial Facilitation Offices, registered SPV company for flagship Rashakai Special Economic Zone and has also signed a development agreement with China Road and Bridge Company (CRBC).

The company has already successfully launched five economic zones including Jalozai EZ, Nowshera EZ (Extension), D.I. Khan EZ, Rashakai EZ and Chitral EZ while fast-track development and provision of utilities to 11 more such schemes are in full-swing. Talking about the success, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KP-EZDMC, Javed Iqbal Khattak said that 59% work on road infrastructure, 85% overhead tank, 5MW independent feeder work is in progress while a 200 KVA power transformers have already been installed at Jalozai EZ while 55% work on road infrastructure and 75% water supply completed, another one 5MW independent feeder in progress and 200 KVA transformer has been installed.

The Rashakai SEZ has been energized with 10MW electricity, 80% work 160MW and 30MMCFD gas provision completed and access road has been completed.

Similarly, work on other SEZs and EZs is also passing through different stages while the PC-I of the Mohmand Special Zone has been submitted to Planning and Development Department while a request for imposition of Section-4 for acquisition of 140 acres more land, Centre of Excellence in marble mining & processing technology, feasibility study have also been submitted. Similarly, Colonization of the zone has also been started and three units have started production.

In D.I.Khan Economic Zone, work on rehabilitation of existing infrastructure and colonization has been started and 6 units are operational. A scheme worth PKR 835m for the establishment of Buner Marble City has been approved while Section-4 has been imposed for setting up Salt & Gypsum City at Karak.

The company has also mobilized investment to the tone of Rs.165 billion through new and existing economic zones and since March 2020 has allotted 357.61 acres of land to investors.

It has also succeeded in savings in infrastructural costs made in Jalozai and Hattar special economic zones. In Jalozai, through reduction of right of way and unnecessary utilization of lanes infrastructure, it has reduced infrastructure cost from Rs.3.5 billion to Rs.527 million while in Hattar, storm sewer and water supply cost has reduced from Rs.2.9 billion to Rs.639 million.

The company is committed to provide world class industrial infrastructure and facilitate investors through its industrial facilitation offices. “Our efforts are to boost economic activities in KP to generate employment opportunities for the locals of the province.”

KP-EZDMC, the CEO said is the only company in Pakistan, which work on the sector specific industries and for this purpose is working three such economic zones including in mineral and one in salt & gypsum. The mineral sector projects are included Mohmand Economic Zone and Buner Marble City while Salt & Gypsum City-Karak. The aim of these projects is the value-addition of mineral products.

For this purpose, he said the company is making all out efforts to attract foreign investors and increase the exports of the mineral’s products, beside skill development of the local manpower and promotion of the use of modern technology to present them as efficient sectors of the province.

