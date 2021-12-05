ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,767
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,825
37224hr
0.82% positivity
Sindh
476,674
Punjab
443,453
Balochistan
33,506
Islamabad
107,887
KPK
180,316
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Human remains of Priyantha Kumara to be dispatched to Sri Lanka on Monday

  • His next-of-kin will receive the dead body at Bandaranaike International Airport
BR Web Desk 05 Dec 2021

The Sri Lankan government said on Sunday that the human remains of Priyantha Kumara, who was killed by a mob in Sialkot earlier this week, will be “brought back on Monday.”

“The human remains of Diyawadanage Don Nandasiri Priyantha Kumara will be dispatched to Sri Lanka on 06 December 2021 through Sri Lankan Airlines at state cost,” the Foreign Ministry of Sri Lanka in a press release.

The dead body will be received by his next-of-kin at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), the handout said, adding that the foreign ministry is coordinating the matter.

Further, the Sri Lanka High Commission in Islamabad has also requested an investigation report from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan regarding the death of Priyantha Kumara.

Six more primary suspects arrested in Sialkot lynching case

“The Sri Lanka High Commission, in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, is also in discussions with the Pakistan authorities and the employer of the deceased regarding payment of compensation,” it added.

The incident took place on Friday, where the workers of a private factory attacked the export manager and burnt his body after murdering him.

The attackers had accused the Sri Lankan factory manager of blasphemy.

Video footages that went viral on social media showed that the mob first brutally beat up the foreign national inside the factory and then dragged his corpse on the road and set it on fire.

So far, the Punjab government has arrested over a hundred suspects, including six main culprits involved in the lynching of Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot.

Priyantha Kumara Sialkot factory Sialkot lynching Priyantha Kumara dead body

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Human remains of Priyantha Kumara to be dispatched to Sri Lanka on Monday

PM Imran to inaugurate Karachi's Green Line Bus on Dec 10: Asad Umar

Six more primary suspects arrested in Sialkot lynching case

PM Imran announces Tamgha-i-Shujaat for man who tried to save Priyantha Kumara

US, West condemn reported 'summary killings' of ex-security forces

West Indies captain Pollard out of Pakistan tour

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: play called off due to rain in Dhaka Test

Moscow says US spy plane nearly caused mid-air 'catastrophe'

At least 14 civilians 'mistakenly killed' by Indian forces in remote northeast

FBR ready to revise downward values of immovable properties

Read more stories