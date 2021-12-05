Human remains of Priyantha Kumara to be dispatched to Sri Lanka on Monday

The Sri Lankan government said on Sunday that the human remains of Priyantha Kumara, who was killed by a mob in Sialkot earlier this week, will be “brought back on Monday.”

“The human remains of Diyawadanage Don Nandasiri Priyantha Kumara will be dispatched to Sri Lanka on 06 December 2021 through Sri Lankan Airlines at state cost,” the Foreign Ministry of Sri Lanka in a press release.

The dead body will be received by his next-of-kin at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), the handout said, adding that the foreign ministry is coordinating the matter.

Further, the Sri Lanka High Commission in Islamabad has also requested an investigation report from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan regarding the death of Priyantha Kumara.

Six more primary suspects arrested in Sialkot lynching case

“The Sri Lanka High Commission, in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, is also in discussions with the Pakistan authorities and the employer of the deceased regarding payment of compensation,” it added.

The incident took place on Friday, where the workers of a private factory attacked the export manager and burnt his body after murdering him.

The attackers had accused the Sri Lankan factory manager of blasphemy.

Video footages that went viral on social media showed that the mob first brutally beat up the foreign national inside the factory and then dragged his corpse on the road and set it on fire.

So far, the Punjab government has arrested over a hundred suspects, including six main culprits involved in the lynching of Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot.