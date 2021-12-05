ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,761
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,453
43124hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
476,494
Punjab
443,379
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,848
KPK
180,254
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Azra stresses need for making master plans of major cities

APP 05 Dec 2021

NAWABSHAH: Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho has said that in order to prepare master plans for cities long-term planning should be made so that provision of civic amenities including education, healthcare, potable drinking water and disposal of sewage water could be ensured in future.

She was addressing a seminar held to prepare Master Plans till 2037 for Nawabshah, Naushehro Feroze and Sanghar cities by the Department of Planning and Development under Urban Policy and Strategic Planning.

The minister said that complete survey and long-lasting planning should be conducted, keeping in view the available civic facilities at present for final preparation of the master plan for these cities.

Azra said that special attention be given to entertainment activities, facilities of sports grounds apart from acquiring solar energy and urban forestry for making the master plans environmentally friendly.

Briefing the seminar for Master Plans of these three cities, Director General Urban Directorate Department of Planning and Development, Muhammad Ali Khoso said that according to a Global survey 60% population would settle down in cities by the year 2050.

He said: “Cities of the world share 80% of economic activities and they are considered economic hubs.”

He said that for that reason Master Plans of 17 big cities including Sukkur, Larkana, Nawabshah, Naushehro Feroze, Mirpurkhas and Sanghar were being prepared by professional consultants of Sindh Government Department of Planning and Development for durable development and public facilities.

He said: “Out of 17 cities, the Master Plans of Sukkur and Larkana have been notified by Local Government and Housing and Town Planning while preparation of Master Plans of 12 important cities including Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur and Mirpur Mathelo are in progress under ADP Scheme.

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, DC SBA Aamir Hussain Panhwar and DC Naushehro Feroze Muhammad Tashfeen Alam appreciated the efforts of Department of Planning and Development for starting preparation of Master Plans for Nawabshah, Naushehro Feroze and Sanghar cities and presented their proposals.

Chairman Sindh Public Accounts Committee and member Sindh Assembly Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Vice Chancellor Peoples Medical University Prof Dr Gulshan Ali Memon MPA Khan Muhammad Dahri, Mumtaz Chandio, DC Sanghar Imranul Hassan Khawaja, former Naib Nazim Naushehro Feroze Syed Hassan Ali Shah, former Vice Chairman District Council Ali Akbar Jamali, Azeem Mughal and others commended the preparation of Master Plans and presented their proposals.

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho solar energy sewage water Urban Policy Muhammad Ali Khoso

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Azra stresses need for making master plans of major cities

$3bn received from Saudi Arabia for BoP support

PM for timely completion of sports-related projects

PM reiterates anti-corruption resolve

FBR ready to revise downward values of immovable properties

KSA Airlines signs deal with CFM Int’l worth $8.5bn

AC grants transit remand of Siraj

Mansehra-Naran–Jalkhad Road: NHA board recommends revised PC-1 to CDWP

Cut in payment: Ogra’s directive irks oil & gas exploration, production companies

Sialkot incident: 118 suspects arrested

Moot of OIC FMs on Afghanistan on 19th: Qureshi

Read more stories