UK Parliament Speaker lauds Pakistan’s efforts towards peace in region

Recorder Report 04 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar met with Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the British Parliament and discussed different issues including situation in Afghanistan, Pak-UK relations and other issues of mutual interest.

Speaker Lindsay Holly praised Pakistan’s efforts aimed at establishing peace in the region. The Governor also briefed the Speaker about Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process and the problems confronted to the Afghan people. He said that Afghanistan is passing through a critical situation in terms of poverty, unemployment and provision of basic services such as health.

He maintained that sacrifices rendered by Pakistan for the establishment of peace and eradication of terrorism are also an example to the whole world. Pakistan still stands for peace and against terrorism. For peace, Pakistan has not hesitated to render any sacrifice earlier and will not do so in future, he added.

