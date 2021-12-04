Punjab govt approves five more development schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs5,712.595 million.

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party gave the approval during a meeting that was chaired by Planning and Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal here on Friday. Punjab Planning and Development Secretary Mujahid Sherdil, the members of the Planning and Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.

Among the approved schemes included the establishment of 50-bed Mother and Child Hospital in Tehsil Kot Adu, District Muzaffargarh, at the cost of Rs852.723 million, construction of Population Welfare House at the cost of Rs773.928 million, feasibility study for construction of Catch Water (Saline) Drain from Quarry Sties at the cost of Rs14.986 million, rehabilitation/improvement /carpeting of city roads in District Sialkot at the cost of Rs670.958 million and Eco-Friendly Public Transport Operations in the cities of Punjab at the cost of Rs3,400 million.

