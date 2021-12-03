ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,396 Decreased By ▼ -4.83 (-0.11%)
BR30 17,020 Decreased By ▼ -474.31 (-2.71%)
KSE100 43,068 Decreased By ▼ -165.94 (-0.38%)
KSE30 16,659 Decreased By ▼ -38.59 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,753
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,022
39124hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
476,233
Punjab
443,310
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,811
KPK
180,194
Hong Kong stocks drop on Didi delisting; China shares rise

Reuters 03 Dec 2021

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday as the delisting of ride-hailing giant Didi from New York spooked investors and stoked a sell-off in tech giants, while consumer staples helped China shares rise.

The CSI300 index rose 0.4% to 4,872.97 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6% to 3,594.64.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.7% to 23,612.43. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.2% to 8,404.87.

For the week, the CSI300 index edged up 0.3%, while the Hang Seng index lost 1.9%.

Didi Global said it will delist from the New York stock exchange and pursue a listing in Hong Kong, succumbing to pressure from Chinese regulators concerned about data security.

Following the announcement, tech firms listed in Hong Kong slumped more than 2%.

Hong Kong stocks finish higher

"This event makes the market believe that the current industry supervision of technology stocks in the mainland will continue," said Kenny Ng, a securities strategist at Everbright Sun Hung Kai in Hong Kong.

"The decline in the prices of technology stocks listed in Hong Kong today also reflects this factor."

Alibaba Group and Bilibili Inc fell 4.6% and 7%, respectively, hitting their record lows.

Tencent dropped 2.9%, while Meituan lost 4.5%.

Property developer China Aoyuan Group slumped 16.8% after the developer warned shareholders that it may be unable to pay up a $651.2 million debt due to a liquidity crunch.

Activity in China's services sector expanded at a slower pace in November amid rising inflationary pressures and continuing small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks, a private survey showed.

In mainland markets, consumer staples rose 2.1%, while liquor makers jumped 2.8%.

Semiconductors and utilities gained around 2.1% each, while coal miners surged 3.2%.

Hong Kong stocks CSI300 Index

