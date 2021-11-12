ANL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
Forex reserves exceed $24bn mark on official inflows

Recorder Report Updated 12 Nov 2021

KARACHI: The country's total liquid foreign exchange reserves crossed the $24 billion mark during the last week supported by arrival of official inflows.

According to State Bank of Pakistan's weekly report issued Thursday, total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country rose by $100 million to stand at $ 24.026 billion during the week ended November 5, 2021 against $23.926 billion a week earlier.

SBP’s forex reserves up by $53m

The SBP's foreign exchange reserves rose by $ 126 million to $ 17.326 billion following official inflows. However, net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks declined by $26.8 million to $ 6.699 billion.

State Bank of Pakistan liquid foreign exchange reserves SBP's foreign exchange
