Covid-19: door-to-door campaigns needed

It is heartening to note that the government has launched a countrywide drive to administer Covid-19 booster jabs and in first phase healthcare workers, 50-year-old citizens, individuals with weak immune systems, and others to be inoculated. That the Covid-19 variant Omicron poses a global threat is a fact. It is, however, important that all the provincial governments, including Sindh’s, must start door-to-door campaigns to vaccinate those people who have not been vaccinated at all.

One of the reasons behind people’s reluctance to have the jabs was the ordeal that they experienced at the designated vaccination centres which were routinely found crowded by a lot of people. Door-to-door campaigns are critical to covering all those who have not been vaccinated so far. These campaigns must follow the pattern that has been adopted for anti-measles and anti-rubella drives being carried out by the Sindh health department for the children aged up to 15 years.

Salma Haroon (Karachi)

