Dec 02, 2021
Pakistan

Federal govt wants to ‘paralyse’ ECP, says Sindh minister

Recorder Report 02 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani said that the federal government wants to paralyse the Election Commission of Pakistan by threatening to withhold funds, but his party has stood with the ECP.

Addressing a news conference on Wednesday, the minister said that no one is ready to take the PTI ticket in local body elections, while we have reservations about Sindh census.

We are with the Election Commission and this institution will not be allowed to be paralysed, he said.

He said that his party’s public gathering in Peshawar, on the occasion of PPP’s founding day was the largest in history, on which we congratulate the people.

He said, “Daska and Senate elections’ looters are talking about clean and transparent elections, those responsible for sugar and wheat have not been punished but this responsibility is being shifted to Sindh government.

Like Hafeez Sheikh, soon Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen will also be made a scapegoat. PPP and PML-N governments had taken public loan in ten years. This government has taken more loan in three years.”

He said that instead of demolishing people’s houses in Karachi, those who had allotted land should be punished.

He said that the PPP’s founding day meeting is the biggest meeting in the history of Peshawar.

He said that the success of the PPP meeting is actually the confidence of the people in the PPP.

He said that the people want to get rid of this “incompetent government”.

The minister said that all over the country people are crying that inflation has gone up.

He said that a commission was formed on sugar crisis and the report came. No action has been taken against anyone, he said.

He claimed that the PTI government is increasing petroleum products prices constantly, while the petrol prices are declining in the international market.

“The political parties are being threatened. Parliament has been disrespected,” he claimed.

