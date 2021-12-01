NY cocoa may start to bounce around $2,313

SINGAPORE: New York March cocoa may seek a support at $2,313 per tonne, and start a decent bounce thereafter.

The support is jointly provided by the 138.2% projection level of a downtrend from $2,665 and the July 20 low. The sharp fall from the Nov. 23 high of $2,598 has not been disrupted by a bounce yet.

Such a bounce may occur around $2,313. Cocoa may fail to break this level or briefly pierce it before reversing the downtrend.

