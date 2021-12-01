NA body on national security to meet on Monday

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has convened an important meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security on December 6 (Monday) in the Parliament House.

The Parliamentary Committee on National Security will take parliamentary leaders into confidence on national security policy, the Afghan situation and talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban.

According to a notification issued by National Assembly Secretariat, the speaker would chair the Committee and the National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf will brief the Committee on National Security Policy.

The National Assembly Secretariat has invited the parliamentary leaders of all the parties in both the houses of the Parliament, including Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and other ministers, advisors, members of the National Assembly (MNAs), senators, and others to attend the meeting.

