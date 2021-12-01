ANL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
ASL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.42%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
BYCO 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.92%)
FCCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.87%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
FNEL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGGL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.95%)
GGL 32.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
JSCL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 33.25 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.89%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (6.86%)
NETSOL 102.16 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (3.72%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.29%)
PAEL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
POWER 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.65%)
PRL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.68%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.25%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.68%)
TELE 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.04%)
TRG 90.51 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (4.21%)
UNITY 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
WTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
BR100 4,665 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (0.1%)
BR30 18,674 Decreased By ▼ -129.79 (-0.69%)
KSE100 45,072 Decreased By ▼ -257.67 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,430 Decreased By ▼ -120.87 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,728
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,840
47524hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
475,616
Punjab
443,094
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,689
KPK
179,995
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US judge sentences wife of ‘El Chapo’ to three years in prison

Reuters 01 Dec 2021

WASHINGTON: A US judge sentenced the wife of imprisoned Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to three years in prison on Tuesday, after she pleaded guilty to helping the Sinaloa drug cartel.

Before her sentencing in a federal court in Washington, Emma Coronel Aispuro, 32, pleaded with U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras to show her mercy.

“With all due respect, I address you today to express my true regret for any and all harm that I may have done, and I ask that you and all the citizens of this country forgive me,” she said in Spanish through an interpreter.

She added that she feared the judge might find it difficult to forgive her because she is Guzman’s wife. “Perhaps for this reason you feel there is a need for you to be harder on me, but I pray that you not do that,” she added.

Coronel pleaded guilty in June to three counts of conspiring to distribute illegal drugs, conspiring to launder money and of engaging in financial dealings with the Sinaloa drug cartel. Federal prosecutors on Tuesday asked that a four-year prison term be imposed on Coronel, adding that she would be forfeiting $1.5 million as part of her sentence.

US judge El Chapo Emma Coronel Aispuro drug cartel

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

US judge sentences wife of ‘El Chapo’ to three years in prison

WB works to redirect frozen funds to Afghanistan

Stocks dive as Omicron worries push investors to safe havens

Nov CPI up 11.53pc YoY

Levy of GST on subsidy given to Discos: FBR-PD row to land in ECC, again

Effective from today: Unfazed FBR makes digital mode of payments mandatory

Bilawal censures govt for holding talks with TTP

LPG cylinder price reduced

Ending ‘cheque system’ not possible: Shabbar

Samba Bank: SNB, advisors allowed to undertake due-diligence

IHC asks Rana Shamim to submit reply with original affidavit

Read more stories