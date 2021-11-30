ANL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
Fit-again Shakib returns to Bangladesh Test squad

AFP 30 Nov 2021

DHAKA: Shakib Al Hasan is fit and will return to the Bangladesh squad for the second Test against Pakistan in Dhaka next week, his side said Tuesday.

A hamstring injury against the West Indies last month prematurely ended Shakib's time at the T20 World Cup, and he missed November's three-match short format series against Pakistan.

He was included in the squad for the first Test, which ended with a thumping eight-wicket victory for Pakistan on Tuesday, but was subsequently ruled out.

Abid Ali misses 2nd ton as Pakistan win 1st Test against Bangladesh by 8 wickets

Without key spinner Shakib, Taijul Islam staged a lone and losing battle for Bangladesh despite his 7-116 to help the hosts to a first innings lead of 44.

Bangladesh also included pace bowler Taskin Ahmed, who missed the first Test due to a finger injury. Batsman Mohammad Naim, who has played 32 T20Is and two one-day internationals, received his maiden Test call-up.

The second Test will be played at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium from December 4-8.

Bangladesh Shakib Al Hasan Test squad

