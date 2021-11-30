ANL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
ASL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.42%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
BYCO 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.92%)
FCCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.87%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
FNEL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGGL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.95%)
GGL 32.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
JSCL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 33.25 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.89%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (6.86%)
NETSOL 102.16 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (3.72%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.29%)
PAEL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
POWER 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.65%)
PRL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.68%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.25%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.68%)
TELE 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.04%)
TRG 90.51 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (4.21%)
UNITY 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
WTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
BR100 4,633 Decreased By ▼ -27.25 (-0.58%)
BR30 18,757 Decreased By ▼ -46.76 (-0.25%)
KSE100 45,092 Decreased By ▼ -238.46 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,441 Decreased By ▼ -109.34 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,728
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,840
47524hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
475,616
Punjab
443,094
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,689
KPK
179,995
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Abid Ali misses 2nd ton as Pakistan win 1st Test against Bangladesh by 8 wickets

  • Ali, who made 133 in the first innings, looked poised to become first Pakistani to a make a Test century pair in six years, after Misbah-ul-Haq achieved the feat against Australia in 2014
AFP Updated 30 Nov 2021

CHITTAGONG: Abid Ali fell just shy of back-to-back centuries as Pakistan cruised to an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first Test in Chittagong on Tuesday.

Ali's 151-run stand with fellow opener Abdullah Shafique helped bring play to an end before lunch on the final day, beating their first-innings partnership by five.

The duo had already made 109 overnight, chasing 202.

Bangladesh had to wait until the 10th over of the day for their first success when Mehidy Hasan trapped debutant Shafique lbw on 73 with a fuller delivery.

Shafique, who also scored a fifty in the first innings, fell after hitting eight fours and a six.

Ali, who made 133 in Pakistan's first innings, looked poised to become first Pakistani to a make a Test century pair in six years, after Misbah-ul-Haq achieved the feat against Australia in 2014.

But Taijul Islam hit him in front of the middle stump with a straighter delivery, with Pakistan just 31 runs from victory.

"Our thought process was to stay at the wicket and put up a partnership. I have been playing domestic cricket and performing well. That's what I carried into this game," said man of the match Ali.

He left the crease to a standing ovation and was also congratulated by Bangladeshi fielders on a splendid 148-ball innings that saw 12 boundaries.

Azhar Ali, 24 not out, finished the game at over 58.3 after back-to-back boundaries off Mehidy, with skipper Babar Azam unbeaten on 13 at the other end.

"We came back well... and that's what Test cricket is all about," said Babar.

Taijul finished the game with eight wickets for the hosts, which included 7-116 in the first innings.

"We lost in the first hour in the first innings and second innings as well, but credit to them, especially Afridi and Hasan Ali.

They bowled really well," said Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque.

The hosts scored 330 runs in the first innings and took a 44-run lead after bowling out Pakistan.

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das made 114 runs in the first innings and top-scored in the next with 59.

Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi shone with the ball for Pakistan, claiming 5-51 and 5-32 respectively in two innings.

The second Test will be played at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium from December 4-8.

Pakistan Bangladesh Abdullah Shafique Chittagong Abid Ali Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Abid Ali misses 2nd ton as Pakistan win 1st Test against Bangladesh by 8 wickets

Have not seen the affidavit, former GB judge Shamim tells IHC

Cabinet meets today with heavy political, economic agenda

Pentagon orders new probe into Syria airstrike investigated by NYT

Probe into adulteration, money laundering: FIA mulling lodging FIRs against 7 OMCs

Sustainability main focus of textile seminar at Pakistan Pavilion

Mobile phone manufacturing: PTA grants licence to Air Link's Select Technologies

Moderna CEO warns Covid-19 shots less effective against Omicron, markets tumble

Bidders show no interest in tendering process due to PKR slide: Power cos facing equipment shortage

Tarin likely to become Senator on Dec 20th

Read more stories