Chief of Staff Bahrain National Guard calls on COAS Bajwa

Major General Sheikh Abdul Aziz Bin Saud Al Khalifa, Chief of Staff Bahrain National Guard (BNG) called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, the current security situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

He also appreciated Pakistan's role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability.

COAS said that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wishes for long term and multi-domain enduring relationship with Bahrain.

COAS emphasised that for regional peace and stability there is a need for global convergence on Afghanistan with coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people.