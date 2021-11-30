ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By ▲ 141.44 (3.13%)
BR30 18,804 Increased By ▲ 526.98 (2.88%)
KSE100 45,330 Increased By ▲ 1215.89 (2.76%)
KSE30 17,550 Increased By ▲ 516.47 (3.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

New Covid-19 variant: Azra Pechuho urges Centre to respond to new situation strongly

Recorder Report 30 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Sindh, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, held a Press Conference at the Sindh Assembly regarding the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron. The Minister stated that in order to combat this new variant the Federal Government will have to take precautions immediately.

She also said that rapid antigen tests must be carried out at the airport and all other points of entry into the country. The Sindh government is ready to administer booster shots for the people free of cost, however, to do this the province needs at least 2 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr Azra said that those people who get infected with Covid-19 despite having received the vaccine will have their genomic profiling done in order to pin down which variant is present in our population and its probability.

Giving clarity on the new variant, the Minister also said that the virus has mutated so as to show difference in 30 locations of its anatomy. This means that there could be a difference in its rate of infection and how it affects the human body in comparison to the previous variants.

We have to practice precaution as well as seriousness in order to safeguard ourselves and our society from this potential new Covid-19 threat. Getting vaccinated and wearing masks is one of the more reliable ways to ensure that this infection does not spread, the Minister said.

The booster shots will be provided free of cost to the people, however there is not enough stock of the vaccine to deliver this to everyone so the Sindh Government has requested the Federal Government to supply one million doses of Pfizer, 500,000 doses of Astrazeneca and 500,000 doses of Moderna for this purpose.

The Minister also stated that children above 12 years of age should be getting the Covid-19 vaccine as well and they will be given Pfizer as their Covid-19 vaccine.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho Azra Pechuho Omicron new COVID19 variant Omicron COVID

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

New Covid-19 variant: Azra Pechuho urges Centre to respond to new situation strongly

Cabinet meets today with heavy political, economic agenda

PM takes thinly veiled shots at Nawaz Sharif

Saudi Fund signs $3bn deposit pact with SBP

Tarin likely to become Senator on Dec 20th

Bidders show no interest in tendering process due to PKR slide: Power cos facing equipment shortage

Meeting on appointment of CEC proves inconclusive

Import of ‘virtual pipeline’ to deliver LNG: GGPL awaiting licence from Ogra

Hesco CEO sacked for violation of govt policy, NA panel told

$105m G-B Invest Initiative for sustainable development launched

‘Govt beefs up safety guards’

Read more stories