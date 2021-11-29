ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
Spices’ export increases 18pc to $31.391m in 4 months

APP 29 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The exports of spices from the country witnessed an increase of 18.83 percent during the first four months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported spices worth $31.391 million during July-October (2021-22) as compared to the exports of $26.417 million during July- October (2020-21), showing growth of 18.83 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of spice also rose by 26.01 percent as the country exported 8,653 metric ton of spices during the period under review as compared to the exports of 6,867 metric ton during last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the spices exports also increased by 26.29 percent during the month of October 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The spices exports in October 2021 were recorded at $8.228 million against the exports of $6.515 million in October 2020, the PBS data revealed. On month-on-month basis the export of spices decreased by 12.97 percent in October 2021 as compared to the exports of $9.454 million in September 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s total merchandise exports surged by 24.94 during the first four month of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year. The exports during July-October (2021-22) were recorded at $9.462 billion against the exports of $7.573 billion during July-October (2020-21).

On the other hand, the imports into the country also surged by 65.40 percent by growing from $15.176 billion last year to $25.101 billion during the current fiscal year, the PBS data added.

