Basic principle of civilised society is to bring powerful under the law: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the fundamental principle of a civilised society is to bring the powerful under the law, repeating that justice needs to be equal for all.

In an online interview with a US-based Islamic scholar, Shaykh Hamza Yusuf on Sunday, Khan said that the elite has captured the entire system leaving people with no opportunities and a level-playing field in their own country.

He added it is unfortunate that jails are filled with the poor and not by the elite and corrupt mafia. He said that most of the politicians used the power for personal gain.

The prime minister highlighted that a few people come into politics for humanity rather than for their own benefit. He said, "In most of the developing world, politicians come to make money, and very few are Mandelas and our Quaid Jinnah."

PM reiterates his resolve against ‘mafia’

Khan said the government wants to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state based on the principles of Madina state and is working on the fast track to achieving this objective.

The premier stated that we have given the biggest welfare programme and this is the ambition of his government.

The PM said Pakistan is a country that has tremendous potential, diversified and talented ethnic groups, but due to lack of rule of law and injustice, we cannot achieve the potential in our society.

Earlier, Khan reiterated that he and his government would not bow down before the ‘mafia,’ while taking on the opposition parties, which he said joined hands to hide their corruption.

“I will not surrender in front of them and I will not let them go scot-free for what they have done with this country,” he said.

PM won't compromise on his principle stand against accountability of all, says Afridi

“All of them have now joined hands to save their corruption. They have been united in a desperate struggle for their political survival,” he said.

“No matter what they do —no matter how hard they try— they will never get an NRO, they have to pay for their corruption and everything they did to this country,” he said reiterating his government’s zero tolerance for corruption.