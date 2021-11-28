ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
ASC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
ASL 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
FNEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
JSCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.17%)
PACE 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
TRG 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 21.96 (0.49%)
BR30 18,277 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,114 Increased By ▲ 178.41 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 94.74 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,704
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,886
41124hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
475,097
Punjab
442,876
Balochistan
33,471
Islamabad
107,601
KPK
179,888
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

‘Undoing’ partition: Statement reflects India’s expansionist designs: Afridi

Recorder Report 28 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Khan Afridi Saturday said that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief’s statement of undoing partition of Subcontinent reflected India’s expansionist designs.

Speaking at Kashmir Conference organised by the High Court Bar Association Rawalpindi, he said India had become a threat to regional peace and development.

“The recent statement of RSS President Mohan Bhagwat reflects that India is a threat to Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, and other regional countries,” he added.

He said that the entire nation stood united on nuclear deterrence and Kashmir cause, and there was no difference among the people of Pakistan on the issue.

He said that previously, there were no rules framed for Kashmir Committee for the past many decades, and after overtaking the office, he had prepared rules.

He said that the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) leadership was part of the Kashmir Committee.

Pakistan condemns Indian RSS chief’s 'provocative, irresponsible' remarks

He said that he also included the public component in the narrative building on Kashmir and formed Advisory Boards to revive and reform the national narrative on Kashmir.

Afridi said that India was implementing its plan of genocide in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and was killing and muzzling Kashmiri voices.

He said that the Kashmir Committee was working on narrative building on the Kashmir dispute over the digital space. He added that the Committee had made the management of social media companies accountable in the Parliament for not providing a level-playing field to the Kashmiri and Pakistani social media users.

He said that as Kashmir Committee, he visited the US, attended the UNGA session and lobbied with top US lawmakers, lobby groups, think tanks, and civil society activists by holding awareness sessions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shehryar Khan Afridi AJK Mohan Bhagwat Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Kashmir Conference High Court Bar Association Rawalpindi RSS President

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

‘Undoing’ partition: Statement reflects India’s expansionist designs: Afridi

WTO’s big moot postponed due to new Covid variant

Cut in MTRs: Major CMOs oppose PTA’s decision

Covid cash transfers: BISP made ‘irregular’ payments of Rs1.84bn: audit report

PSO receivables hit Rs402.863bn mark

Cost of starting business: Global index puts Pakistan at 101st place

$3bn Saudi Arabia safe deposits: summary approved by cabinet

US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa

Gwadar needs separate authority to resolve civic issues: Mandviwalla

ECO states urged for early implementation of projects involving Afghanistan

ED on telecom sector: FBR challenges SHC judgment

Read more stories