‘Undoing’ partition: Statement reflects India’s expansionist designs: Afridi

ISLAMABAD: The chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Khan Afridi Saturday said that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief’s statement of undoing partition of Subcontinent reflected India’s expansionist designs.

Speaking at Kashmir Conference organised by the High Court Bar Association Rawalpindi, he said India had become a threat to regional peace and development.

“The recent statement of RSS President Mohan Bhagwat reflects that India is a threat to Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, and other regional countries,” he added.

He said that the entire nation stood united on nuclear deterrence and Kashmir cause, and there was no difference among the people of Pakistan on the issue.

He said that previously, there were no rules framed for Kashmir Committee for the past many decades, and after overtaking the office, he had prepared rules.

He said that the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) leadership was part of the Kashmir Committee.

He said that he also included the public component in the narrative building on Kashmir and formed Advisory Boards to revive and reform the national narrative on Kashmir.

Afridi said that India was implementing its plan of genocide in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and was killing and muzzling Kashmiri voices.

He said that the Kashmir Committee was working on narrative building on the Kashmir dispute over the digital space. He added that the Committee had made the management of social media companies accountable in the Parliament for not providing a level-playing field to the Kashmiri and Pakistani social media users.

He said that as Kashmir Committee, he visited the US, attended the UNGA session and lobbied with top US lawmakers, lobby groups, think tanks, and civil society activists by holding awareness sessions.

