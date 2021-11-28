Aleem Khan meets CM, quits as minister

LAHORE: Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and presented him his resignation here Saturday.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that due to personal engagements, he is unable to perform his duties as Senior Minister and Minister Food.

The CM lauded the services of Aleem Khan as senior minister and Minister Food. He termed Aleem Khan an asset for the party and said that his services as Food Minister are commendable. Aleem Khan had always performed his positive role in the cabinet as Senior Minister and Minister Food, said CM.

