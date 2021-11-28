ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
Prices of essential commodities showing declining trend: Fawad

Recorder Report 28 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Expressing optimism that Pakistan will soon recover from the economic crisis, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that prices of essential commodities are witnessing a declining trend mainly due to effective steps being taken by the government.

Talking to media here on Friday, Fawad said there is decline in petroleum prices and benefit of decrease in prices will definitely reach general public. However, he said the impact of decline of prices in international market is materialized in two months.

Answering a question about audio tape of former CJP, Fawad said the PML-N is habitual of making fake audios and videos to defame the institutions and their main target is to get relief for Nawaz Sharif.

“Rana Shamim was activist of the PML-N and made chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan, who later gave affidavit,” he said, adding: “If Maryam Nawaz considers her case is strong, she should move the court.”

At the same time, he said that the conspiracy of the PML-N against judiciary has been exposed. He made an appeal to the apex court to take notice of the conspiracies against judiciary being hatched by some elements.

Fawad also expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for helping Pakistan in difficult times. He assured decrease in world oil prices will also have an effect on Pakistan.

Earlier, addressing a ceremony in connection with death anniversary of Maulana Zafar Ali Khan, the Information minister paid glowing tributes to Maulana Zafar Ali Khan for his services for journalism.

Expressing pride that his forefathers have also played pivotal role in Tahreek-e-Pakistan, he said that Lahore was the hub of journalism and center of Urdu press in North India.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

