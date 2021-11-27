ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
Two soldiers martyred in exchange of fire in North Waziristan, says ISPR

  • Search operation has been launched to eliminate terrorists, says ISPR
BR Web Desk 27 Nov 2021

Two soldiers were martyred after terrorists opened fire on a checkpost of security forces in the Datta Khel town of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

During the exchange of firing, 27-year-old Naik Rehman, a resident of Chitral, and 22-year-old Lance Naik Arif, a resident of Tank, were martyred, the ISPR said.

Two soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in Balochistan: ISPR

The military's media affairs wing said a search was being carried out in the area to "eliminate any terrorists found" there.

On Wednesday, two soldiers were martyred when militants opened fire on a check post in Tump, Balochistan.

Last week, three army soldiers also embraced martyrdom during separate incidents of an intelligence-based operation (IBO) and while clearing an improvised explosive device (IED) in Balochistan.

Three soldiers martyred in Balochistan: ISPR

"On being surrounded by the security forces, an engagement ensued, in which terrorists suffered heavy losses," the army's media wing said, adding that during the crossfire, two soldiers embraced martyrdom.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy Ramzan, a resident of district Sargodha and Lance Naik Liaquat Iqbal, a resident of district Swabi.

ISPR ISPR statement

