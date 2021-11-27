Two soldiers martyred in exchange of fire in North Waziristan, says ISPR

Two soldiers were martyred after terrorists opened fire on a checkpost of security forces in the Datta Khel town of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

During the exchange of firing, 27-year-old Naik Rehman, a resident of Chitral, and 22-year-old Lance Naik Arif, a resident of Tank, were martyred, the ISPR said.

The military's media affairs wing said a search was being carried out in the area to "eliminate any terrorists found" there.

On Wednesday, two soldiers were martyred when militants opened fire on a check post in Tump, Balochistan.

Last week, three army soldiers also embraced martyrdom during separate incidents of an intelligence-based operation (IBO) and while clearing an improvised explosive device (IED) in Balochistan.

"On being surrounded by the security forces, an engagement ensued, in which terrorists suffered heavy losses," the army's media wing said, adding that during the crossfire, two soldiers embraced martyrdom.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy Ramzan, a resident of district Sargodha and Lance Naik Liaquat Iqbal, a resident of district Swabi.