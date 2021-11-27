MoC holds ‘Single Country Expo’ at Lagos

KARACHI: The Single Country Exhibition under the Look Africa Policy of Ministry of Commerce was organized in Lagos, Nigeria from November 24-25, 2021. In a statement, TDAP said the expo was jointly inaugurated by Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, along with Federal Minister for Trade and Industry of Nigeria and Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to PM on Commerce.

More than 100 Pakistani companies from Automotive, Engineering, Agro Food, Textile, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Kitchenware, Electrical, Surgical, Leather, Sports, and Information Technology/ Services sectors put up stalls in the exhibition, which was organized by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan.

