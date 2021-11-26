ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
ASC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
ASL 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
FNEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
JSCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.17%)
PACE 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
TRG 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 21.96 (0.49%)
BR30 18,277 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,114 Increased By ▲ 178.41 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 94.74 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,697
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,475
25224hr
0.72% positivity
Sindh
474,818
Punjab
442,804
Balochistan
33,467
Islamabad
107,580
KPK
179,855
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 breaks 4-day losing streak, gains 178 points

  • Closes over 44,000 on Friday
BR Web Desk 26 Nov 2021

A topsy-turvy session ended with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 0.41% on the final day of the week, with both volume and value of shares recording significant gains.

Oscillating in both directions, the benchmark index swung to an intra-day low of 43,737 before hitting Friday's high of 44,334.

At close, the KSE-100 Index ended with a gain of 178.41 points or 0.41% to settle at 44,114.16.

The KSE-100 still ended 5.1% lower on a weekly basis, its worst weekly performance since March 2020.

KSE-100 down 428 points, cumulative fall this week goes to 5.5%

On the economic front, SPI Index increased by 18.64% YoY,. the highest since April 2021. On a weekly basis, it was down by 0.7%. In November 2021, SPI has averaged 17.4% YoY vs. 13.6% in the previous month.

On the corporate front, Pak Agro Packaging Limited (PAPL) became the first company to be listed on PSX’s Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) Board. The GEM Board is a listing platform created to facilitate growth enterprises whether small, medium or greenfield businesses for their capital raising needs.

On Friday, sectors driving the benchmark KSE 100 index upwards included banking (45.07 points), power generation and distribution (40.91 points) and fertiliser (40.29 points).

Volume on the all-share index increased from 195.17 million on Thursday to 289.85 million on Friday. The value of shares traded also improved, amounting to Rs10.27 billion, up from Rs8.39 billion on Thursday.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 34.18 million shares, followed by TPL Properties XB with 17.21 million shares, and Byco Petroleum at 15.04 million shares.

Shares of 338 companies were traded on Friday, of which 175 registered an increase, 146 recorded a fall, and 17 remained unchanged.

stocks Markets PSX KSE

Comments

1000 characters

