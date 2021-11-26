Petrol pumps in Lahore: partial strike observed

LAHORE: In Lahore the strike called by petroleum dealers was partial. Almost all petrol pumps of Pakistan State Oil are operational in the country. On city’s Peco Road, PSO, Shell and Attock petrol pumps continued to sell petrol which was also available in Model Town. Pumps on Shami road, Gulberg, Johar Town, Faisal Town and Wahdat road remained open. However, pumps owned by private owners were closed for business.

While Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umer Sher Chattha conducted raids on different petrol pumps in the city in order to ensure smooth supply of petrol in the city. Earlier, on Wednesday Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) had announced they would go on a strike from Thursday. They demanded that government should increase the dealers’ margin to 6 percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021