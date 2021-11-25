Pakistan successfully test fires ballistic missile Shaheen 1-A

Pakistan Army has successfully test-fired Shaheen-1A surface-to-surface ballistic missile, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the test flight was directed at re-validating certain design and technical parameters of the weapon system.

“The missile spanned a range of 900 kilometers and the test flight was aimed at the re-validating of various design and technical parameters of the weapon system including an advanced navigation system,” the statement added.

Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division Dr Raza Samar, Chairman NESCOM, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, and the scientists and engineers of strategic organisations witnessed the launch.

The DG Strategic Plans Division felicitated scientists and engineers on the successful conduct of the flight test. He appreciated the technical prowess, dedication, and commitment of scientists and engineers for their excellent contribution.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Nadeem Raza, and Services Chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on the achievement.

Earlier this year, Pakistan had conducted the successful test launch of the nuclear-capable Shaheen 1-A medium-range ballistic missile.