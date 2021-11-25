ANL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.91%)
ASC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.44%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
BYCO 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
FCCL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
FFBL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
FNEL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.29%)
GGGL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
GGL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
JSCL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.38%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
MLCF 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.92%)
PACE 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
PAEL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.82%)
PRL 13.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
TRG 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.66%)
UNITY 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,497 Decreased By ▼ -60.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 18,340 Decreased By ▼ -133.5 (-0.72%)
KSE100 43,936 Decreased By ▼ -427.95 (-0.96%)
KSE30 16,939 Decreased By ▼ -184.74 (-1.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan successfully test fires ballistic missile Shaheen 1-A

  • President, PM, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs laud achievement, says ISPR
BR Web Desk 25 Nov 2021

Pakistan Army has successfully test-fired Shaheen-1A surface-to-surface ballistic missile, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the test flight was directed at re-validating certain design and technical parameters of the weapon system.

“The missile spanned a range of 900 kilometers and the test flight was aimed at the re-validating of various design and technical parameters of the weapon system including an advanced navigation system,” the statement added.

Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division Dr Raza Samar, Chairman NESCOM, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, and the scientists and engineers of strategic organisations witnessed the launch.

Pakistan successfully test-fires Babur cruise missile with a range of 450km: ISPR

The DG Strategic Plans Division felicitated scientists and engineers on the successful conduct of the flight test. He appreciated the technical prowess, dedication, and commitment of scientists and engineers for their excellent contribution.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Nadeem Raza, and Services Chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on the achievement.

Earlier this year, Pakistan had conducted the successful test launch of the nuclear-capable Shaheen 1-A medium-range ballistic missile.

Pakistan Army Shaheen 1A missile

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan successfully test fires ballistic missile Shaheen 1-A

Energy minister urges PPDA to call off strike, warns illegitimate demands will not be accepted

Nasla Tower demolition: Karachi commissioner seeks 50 days' time to carry out SC's order

Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killings of 3 more Kashmiris in IIOJK

KSE-100 down 428 points, cumulative fall this week goes to 5.5%

Pakistan's rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

PTI govt has taken more loans than PML-N, PPP terms combined: Ahsan Iqbal

Italy takes in National Geographic's green-eyed 'Afghan Girl'

Abdullah Shafique included as Pakistan announce 12-man Test squad against Bangladesh

Oil steady, focus on OPEC+ response to US-led oil release

Read more stories