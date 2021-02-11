ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
Pakistan successfully test fires Babur cruise missile with a range of 450km: ISPR

  • Babar cruise missile is capable of engaging targets at land and sea with high precision, ISPR said.
  • President Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the participating troops on successfully conducting the training launch of the missile.
Aisha Mahmood 11 Feb 2021

Pakistan conducted on Thursday training launch of Babur cruise missile with a range of 450 kilometers.

Chairman National Engineering & Scientific Commission (NESCOM) Dr Raza Samar, Commander Army Strategic Force, Commandant, Lt General Muhammad Ali and others witnessed the training launch.

The missile was launched from a multi-tube missile launch vehicle, Radio Pakistan reported. Babar Cruise Missile is capable of engaging targets at land and sea with high precision, a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

Appreciating the Army Strategic Forces, Dr Samar said their standard of training and operational preparedness is reflected by the proficient handling of the weapon system in the field and fulfillment of all laid down training parameters.

He also appreciated the scientists and engineers who contributed towards the enhancement of Pakistan's strategic capability. President Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan have congratulated the participating troops on successfully conducting the training launch of the missile.

