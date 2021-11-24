ANL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.94%)
Wasif Memon made SRB chairman

KARACHI: Sindh government has appointed Dr Wasif Ali Memon as Chairman Sindh Rev-enue Board (SRB). According to the...
Recorder Report 24 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Sindh government has appointed Dr Wasif Ali Memon as Chairman Sindh Revenue Board (SRB).

According to the SRB, Dr Wasif Ali was already working in SRB as a Senior Member. Prior to this assignment, he had served as an officer of Pakistan Custom Services for thirty one (31) years in various capacities including Chief Collector and Director General. His contribution at SRB in the capacity of a Senior Member (Legal, Audit and IT) is worth mentioning as he expedited the process of effective litigation management, risk-based audit system besides introducing innovations in digitalization of the board.

He worked in active coordination with other provincial revenue authorities and the FBR and also participated in activities under the auspices of National Tax Council. He also remained in close coordination with International Donors and Development Agencies. Given the relevant skill set and capacities gathered over his career of 32 years, as a thorough professional, the SRB and the government of Sindh expect to hugely benefit from his services.

FBR SRB Pakistan Custom Services Dr Wasif Ali Memon

