FPCCI’s UBG will continue to serve traders: Iftikhar

LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s United Business Group (UBG) Tuesday vowed to continue serving business community and gear up the economic activities by fully ensuring business-friendly environment in the country on top priority.

As per details, President SAARC chamber of commerce and UBG Chairman veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik formally kicked off the first round of election campaign of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

He said UBG since its inception has attached great importance to welfare of business community and advocated their cause at regional, provincial and national level without any fear. He said UBG leadership several times met Prime Minister, federal ministers and advisors to PM besides Governor Punjab for getting addressed the problems confronted by the traders and exporters across the country.

He said leading business groups of Sindh have also joined the UBG fold which is one of the major achievements. He said the credit goes to SM Muneer, a seasoned trade leader of Pakistan.

SM Muneer, UBG patron in chief, said majority of chambers and associations have assured their full unconditional support and UBG will sweep the upcoming annual election of FPCCI.

UBG President Zubair Tufail said that the best of the best, highly educated popular traders with a spirit of serving the traders have been awarded tickets on merit and with consensus. He claimed our candidates are the men of integrity, honesty, patriotism and they are registered taxpayers.

Presidential candidate Dr Nouman Idris Butt, speaking on the occasion, said: “Traders have reposed full confidence in UBG for pursuing business-friendly policies and supremacy of democracy besides taking all important decisions with consensus in the larger interest of the business community.”

He said that always a true democracy prevails in our trade politics and people with integrity have been given responsibilities so that they could contribute to build the image of FPCCI and address issues of the business community.

Muhammad Gohar Hanif, a candidate for the slot of SVP, said: “We firmly believe in rule of law, promotion of democratic system and strengthening of national economy by safeguarding the interests of traders.”

UBG Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari said that UBG will continue to act as a bridge between traders and government and all-out efforts will be made on priority to take care the interests of the business community, as well as, safeguarding the national interests.

All candidates for VPs including Mian Adress, Sh Tanvir, Khalid Tawab, Ilmas Hyder, Zahid Iqbal Ch, Hameed Akhtar Chadda, Malik Suhail Hussain, Sh Riaz Ahmad, Rehmat Ullah Javed, Mian Waqar Ahmad, and others also spoke.

