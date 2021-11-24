ANL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.94%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.64%)
ASL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.94%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
BYCO 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.53%)
FCCL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.22%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
FFL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FNEL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.28%)
GGGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.92%)
GGL 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.61%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.77%)
KAPCO 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.07%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.02%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-4.67%)
NETSOL 100.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.92%)
PACE 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
PAEL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.48%)
PIBTL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.9%)
POWER 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.58%)
PRL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.06%)
PTC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-4.1%)
TELE 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.79%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.13%)
BR100 4,606 Decreased By ▼ -112.62 (-2.39%)
BR30 18,566 Decreased By ▼ -770.3 (-3.98%)
KSE100 44,949 Decreased By ▼ -796.48 (-1.74%)
KSE30 17,380 Decreased By ▼ -333.98 (-1.89%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Business & Finance

FPCCI’s UBG will continue to serve traders: Iftikhar

Press Release 24 Nov 2021

LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s United Business Group (UBG) Tuesday vowed to continue serving business community and gear up the economic activities by fully ensuring business-friendly environment in the country on top priority.

As per details, President SAARC chamber of commerce and UBG Chairman veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik formally kicked off the first round of election campaign of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

He said UBG since its inception has attached great importance to welfare of business community and advocated their cause at regional, provincial and national level without any fear. He said UBG leadership several times met Prime Minister, federal ministers and advisors to PM besides Governor Punjab for getting addressed the problems confronted by the traders and exporters across the country.

He said leading business groups of Sindh have also joined the UBG fold which is one of the major achievements. He said the credit goes to SM Muneer, a seasoned trade leader of Pakistan.

SM Muneer, UBG patron in chief, said majority of chambers and associations have assured their full unconditional support and UBG will sweep the upcoming annual election of FPCCI.

UBG President Zubair Tufail said that the best of the best, highly educated popular traders with a spirit of serving the traders have been awarded tickets on merit and with consensus. He claimed our candidates are the men of integrity, honesty, patriotism and they are registered taxpayers.

Presidential candidate Dr Nouman Idris Butt, speaking on the occasion, said: “Traders have reposed full confidence in UBG for pursuing business-friendly policies and supremacy of democracy besides taking all important decisions with consensus in the larger interest of the business community.”

He said that always a true democracy prevails in our trade politics and people with integrity have been given responsibilities so that they could contribute to build the image of FPCCI and address issues of the business community.

Muhammad Gohar Hanif, a candidate for the slot of SVP, said: “We firmly believe in rule of law, promotion of democratic system and strengthening of national economy by safeguarding the interests of traders.”

UBG Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari said that UBG will continue to act as a bridge between traders and government and all-out efforts will be made on priority to take care the interests of the business community, as well as, safeguarding the national interests.

All candidates for VPs including Mian Adress, Sh Tanvir, Khalid Tawab, Ilmas Hyder, Zahid Iqbal Ch, Hameed Akhtar Chadda, Malik Suhail Hussain, Sh Riaz Ahmad, Rehmat Ullah Javed, Mian Waqar Ahmad, and others also spoke.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan FPCCI economic activities UBG Iftikhar A Malik

