Hike in interest rate ‘disastrous’: EFP

KARACHI: President Employers’ Federation Pakistan (EFP), Ismail Suttar was completely bemused by the central bank’s actions towards the recent inflation rates.

He affirmed that the State Bank’s action to run riot in increasing the level of already augmented interest rates to all high of 8.75 percent proves that there is an absolute uncertainty about the correlation between inflation and interest rates in our noble political structure.

He said the economic structure of Pakistan, being a cost push, can tackle the inflation issue by tough administrative or fiscal policy regimes.

As always, he added, the consideration and analysis of important entities in this regard will play a very vital role in the establishment of sustainable systems that will build the trust of business communities in the region to foster growth and development on their end.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021