ANL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-7.45%)
ASC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.59%)
BOP 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.16%)
BYCO 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.41%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.81%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.08%)
FFL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.74%)
FNEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.83%)
GGGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.31%)
GGL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.13%)
KAPCO 30.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
MDTL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.05%)
MLCF 36.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-3.65%)
NETSOL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.75%)
PACE 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.74%)
PAEL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.81%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
POWER 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.97%)
PRL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.67%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.18%)
TELE 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.4%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -64.01 (-1.34%)
BR30 19,336 Decreased By ▼ -645.7 (-3.23%)
KSE100 45,745 Decreased By ▼ -744.41 (-1.6%)
KSE30 17,714 Decreased By ▼ -323.78 (-1.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,663
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,195
32224hr
0.87% positivity
Sindh
474,243
Punjab
442,479
Balochistan
33,444
Islamabad
107,483
KPK
179,604
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dubai Expo 2020: PIBC being held to highlight tourism potential

Press Release 23 Nov 2021

DUBAI: Punjab govt is taking part in Dubai Expo 2020 to portray and highlight investment and tourism potential of Punjab and Punjab International Business Conference is being held to highlight this potential.

On 2nd day of the event, Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal, Finance Minister Punjab Hashim Jawan Bakht, Minister for Higher Education Department and IT, Raja Yasir Humayun and Advisor to CM on Tourism Asif Mehmood and CEO RUDA Imran Amin attended the event and briefed the audience on Punjab’s hidden potential and steps that are being taken by current government to ensure sustainable growth and attract more foreign investments.

CEO RUDA Imran Amin also signed various MOUs with “Dreamworld Limited Company”, “MASTERCARD ASIA/PACIFIC PTE. LTD,” “The Sustainable City Ravi Investment Limited” and “The SS International Dubai” for the development of Theme Park, Digital Payment Ecosystem for Ravi City, Development of Innovation City, Industrial Park and number of other development initiatives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Mian Aslam Iqbal RUDA Dubai Expo 2020 PIBC

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dubai Expo 2020: PIBC being held to highlight tourism potential

FBR to withdraw Rs330bn ST exemptions

Govt eyes further Rs2/unit hike in base power tariff

Real Estate Investment Trusts: Special purpose vehicles to get income tax exemption

Cabinet to meet today: Drug price hike on the cards

Powell tapped for second term as Fed chair

Cabinet to exempt urea import tender from PPRA Rules

SBP raises profit rate on saving accounts

Various items currently imported from Afghanistan: ECC decides to eliminate/reduce tariffs

Pakistan to send Rs5bn relief goods to Afghanistan

Inflation: SBP says it only issues forecasts

Read more stories