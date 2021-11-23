Dubai Expo 2020: PIBC being held to highlight tourism potential

DUBAI: Punjab govt is taking part in Dubai Expo 2020 to portray and highlight investment and tourism potential of Punjab and Punjab International Business Conference is being held to highlight this potential.

On 2nd day of the event, Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal, Finance Minister Punjab Hashim Jawan Bakht, Minister for Higher Education Department and IT, Raja Yasir Humayun and Advisor to CM on Tourism Asif Mehmood and CEO RUDA Imran Amin attended the event and briefed the audience on Punjab’s hidden potential and steps that are being taken by current government to ensure sustainable growth and attract more foreign investments.

CEO RUDA Imran Amin also signed various MOUs with “Dreamworld Limited Company”, “MASTERCARD ASIA/PACIFIC PTE. LTD,” “The Sustainable City Ravi Investment Limited” and “The SS International Dubai” for the development of Theme Park, Digital Payment Ecosystem for Ravi City, Development of Innovation City, Industrial Park and number of other development initiatives.

