NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (November 22, 2021).
23 Nov 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (November 22, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
394,478,464 269,115,880 13,257,531,841 8,311,235,761
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 854,346,582 (2,538,924,592) (1,684,578,010)
Local Individuals 10,241,274,152 (8,894,544,405) 1,346,729,747
Local Corporates 6,785,322,004 (6,447,473,740) 337,848,263
===============================================================================
